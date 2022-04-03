StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.91.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 1,860,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,380. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,225,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

