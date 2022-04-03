StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 135,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.90. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 584,046 shares of company stock worth $599,173 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
