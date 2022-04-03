StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,372 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.