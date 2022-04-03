StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,557 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

