StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

