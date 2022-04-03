StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

STRL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

