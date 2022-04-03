StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $42.76 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 385,671 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

