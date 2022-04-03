StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Surmodics stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.27.
In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
