StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

