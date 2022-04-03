StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,913 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.