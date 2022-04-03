StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

