StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.