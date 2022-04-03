StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Viasat has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

