StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Viasat has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.