StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.01 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

