StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.88.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.