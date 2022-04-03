StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADXS stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Advaxis Company Profile
