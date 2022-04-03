StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

