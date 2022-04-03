StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BOKF NA increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,328,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

