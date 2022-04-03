StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.