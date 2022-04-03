StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.
Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil (Get Rating)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.