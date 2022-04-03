StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

