StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.77 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
