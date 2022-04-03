StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.77 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.