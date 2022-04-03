StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

