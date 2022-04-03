StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CIR stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

