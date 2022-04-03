StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
CIR stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
