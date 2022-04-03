StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 2,193,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after buying an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

