StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $971.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $658.23. 140,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,124. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

