StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE FBC opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

