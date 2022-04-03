StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

