StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $36.82 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

