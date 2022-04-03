StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 2,231,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,742,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

