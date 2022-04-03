StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE:NEU traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.80. 42,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.18. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $394.65. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $119,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.