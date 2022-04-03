StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $5,094,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.