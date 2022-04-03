StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

HAIN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 776,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

