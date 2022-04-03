StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

