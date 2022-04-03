StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

US Foods stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

