StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $21.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.
Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
