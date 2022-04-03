StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

