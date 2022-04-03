StockNews.com Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.