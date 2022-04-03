StockNews.com Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.68.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.