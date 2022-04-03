StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 190,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
