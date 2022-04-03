StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 190,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

