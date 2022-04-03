Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

SSYS stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

