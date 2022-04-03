Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.