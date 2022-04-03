Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.
Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 398,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Stride (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
