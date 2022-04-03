Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 398,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

