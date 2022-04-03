Strs Ohio Acquires 15,900 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Tenneco worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
