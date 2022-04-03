Strs Ohio Acquires 15,900 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Tenneco worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

