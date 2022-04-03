Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 428.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Alector worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 296.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

