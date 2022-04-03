Strs Ohio Has $882,000 Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 41.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

