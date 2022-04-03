Strs Ohio Has $934,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.