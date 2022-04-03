Strs Ohio Has $974,000 Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enova International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENVA opened at $38.92 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

