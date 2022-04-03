Strs Ohio Increases Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 480.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,384.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:CRC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

