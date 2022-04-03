Strs Ohio Purchases 2,600 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.