Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

