Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.41 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

